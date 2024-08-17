PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Cal

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the start of the 2024 season just around the corner, BeaversEdge kicks off the first in an opponent preview series diving into all 12 of Oregon State's opponents in 2024...

Next up on the schedule is a road matchup with the Cal Bears...

MORE: PFF: OSU's Top Returning Defenders | Beaver Baseball To Be On CW | Day 14 Nuggets: RB Allah Stands Out | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 14 | Day 13 Nuggets: Gabarri Johnson Impresses

Advertisement

THE GAME

Date: Saturday, October 26th

Time: TBD

Location: Memorial Stadium - Berkeley, CA

TV: TBA

Oregon State 2023 record: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Cal 2023 record: 6-7 (4-5)

Cal Head Coach: Justin Wilcox (36-43, 21-37 P12)

Cal 2023 Recap

After three straight seasons of not making the postseason, the Golden Bears finished with a 6-6 mark in 2023, good enough for an at-large bowl berth against Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl.

The Bears fell to the Red Raiders, finishing the year at 6-7, so it wasn't a winning campaign for Justin Wilcox and Co., but a step in the right direction after a couple of down seasons. They won a combined 15 games in Wilcox's second and third years, but have won just 16 in the four years since...

After defeating North Texas to open the season, Cal missed a golden opportunity to earn a marquee nonconference win, falling to Auburn at home by just four points. They rebounded with a win over Idaho the following week, before losing to Washington to open conference play.

The Bears earned their first Pac-12 win with a three-point victory over ASU before suffering a four-game skid at the hands of Oregon State, Utah, USC, and Oregon.

Cal rallied and took advantage of a winnable late stretch, winning their final three games against Washington State, Stanford, and UCLA to earn a bowl berth.

The Bears' offense was mostly lackluster until the Bears turned to freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza in week six against Oregon State. The Beavers would ultimately win that game, but Mendoza super-charged the Bears' offense down the stretch of the season, helping them reach the six-win plateau.

Regarding the ground game, running back Jaydn Ott was one of the best in the Pac-12, rushing for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding 141 receiving yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Bears had a very inconsistent defense, and that was a bit of a surprise from a Wilcox-lead squad. The Bears have always yielded a sneaky-good defense under his leadership, and it's largely been the offensive inconsistencies that have held the Bears back over the years.

Cal was great at generating turnovers on defense, forcing 28 on the season, but their inability to keep teams out of the endzone cost them. They finished ninth in the conference in opponents scoring per game, allowing 32.7 points per game on the year.

Best Win: vs UCLA (33-7)

Worst Loss: vs Auburn (14-10)

2023 Schedule

Cal 2024 Outlook

Returning a solid amount of experience and playmaking on both sides of the ball, the Bears figure to be better this season, but we'll see how they fare with an ACC schedule...

Offensively, the biggest obstacle will be overcoming the loss of OC Jake Spavital, who was hired away by Baylor. He was instrumental in getting Mendoza to play his best ball, and was effective in utilizing the full skillset of Ott.

Wilcox seems to always have a rotating door at OC, as this is now his fourth different one in his eight seasons at the helm. Replacing Spavital is 2023 offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Bloesch, who Wilcox elevated following the departure.

The Bears also brought in added depth at quarterback to push Mendoza, adding Chandler Rogers from North Texas, who is coming off a season with the Mean Green where he threw for 3,382 yards and 29 touchdowns against two interceptions. He also added four rushing scores.

As of writing this article, the competition between Mendoza and Rogers is still ongoing, but both of those guys have proven capable of being effective starters.

Ott also returns, and he's going to be in line for another big season after being so effective in 2023. Wide receiver is a bit more of a question mark after losing a few pieces in the offseason, but they return Trond Grizzel after nearly 600 yards and five scores.

Improving defensively will be of high importance to Wilcox and DC Peter Sirmon, and the Bears figure to improve on that side of the ball as they've got one of the better and more experienced linebacking cores.

Getting pressure on the QB from the DL will be a question mark, as is getting improved play from a secondary that allowed nearly 300 yards per game through the air a season ago, but the pieces are there led by a solid veteran in Craig Woodson.

Season Projection: 7-5

Key Players: QB Fernando Mendoza, QB Chandler Rogers, RB Jaydn Ott, WR Trond Grizzell, DB Craig Woodson, LBs David Reese, Xavier Carlton, & Cade Uluave

Early Prediction

This game feels like it'll be a tough one for the Beavers...

Cal has improved from a season ago, and they gave the Beavers a tough game in Berkeley last season. I see the Bears being slightly favored going into the matchup, and doing just enough to get past the Beavers at home.

This is a winnable game for the Beavers to be sure, but I think Cal will be a sneaky-good team this year and I think they're able to do just enough on their home turf to hold off the Beavers in what'll be a very close game.

PREDICTION - Cal 35, Oregon State 31

Previously 

UNLV

Nevada

Colorado State

Purdue

Oregon

San Diego State

Idaho State

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9vcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtZm9vdGJhbGwtb3Bwb25lbnQtcHJl dmlldy1jYWwtMyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZvcmVnb24tc3RhdGUtZm9vdGJhbGwtb3Bwb25lbnQtcHJldmlldy1jYWwt MyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==