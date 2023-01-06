With the early signing period now in the rearview, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at three signees who we feel slipped under the radar for Jonathan Smith and Oregon State...

One of Oregon State's first additions to the 2023 class, Florida defensive end and soon to be outside linebacker Zakaih Saez is certainly a high-profile signee who slipped a little under the radar.

Saez is coming off a senior season where he tallied 58 tackles and 12 sacks, helping lead St. Thomas Aquinas to the state championship and a perfect 14-0 record.

With the Beavers needing to create more of an edge rush and a better overall pass rush moving forward, Saez is definitely a long, athletic, and strong edge rusher who should be exactly what the doctor ordered.

It's also impressive on the part of Oregon State staff that Saez stayed firm with the Beavers throughout his senior season. As mentioned above, he was adept at getting after the passer on a really good team, and no doubt increased his overall recruiting profile in the process.

However, he stuck with the Beavers and chose them over the likes of Florida State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and numerous others.

Saez strikes me as a player who after a year or two in the program honing his skills and adding weight to his frame turns out to be a really quality piece. Give him some time with OSU's defensive coaches and strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald and I believe OSU will have a solid edge rusher on their hands...

What Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said:

"He plays really good football coming from a really good program (St. Thomas Aquinas). He's got all the leverage you need, has really good length, and fits what we want to do on the edge of the line of scrimmage by rushing the passer. We felt awesome about being able to land him."