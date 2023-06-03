With the Oregon State baseball team (40-18) set to face LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives you the hub for all live updates!

- OSU and LSU are meeting for the eighth time. LSU holds a slight advantage, 4-3, with a 2-0 mark in Baton Rouge. Both games in Baton Rouge came in 2012.

- The teams last met in 2018 in Corvallis, with the Beavers taking both, 14-1 and 12-1, en route to the national title.

- OSU set the program's single-game NCAA postseason record with four home runs Friday night. The Beavers also set the total bases mark with 37 and equaled their hits record with 22. The team's 18 runs were one shy of the record, set in 2005 against St. John's.

- Gavin Turley has driven in 22 runs over his last six games, and has five doubles and five home runs over that stretch. Turley is 15-for-23 (.652) with eight walks during a six-game hit streak.

- Travis Bazzana recorded four hits for his 29th multiple-hit effort of the season Friday. He has eight multi-hit efforts during a 12-game hit streak.

- Bazzana has 87 hits on the year, tying him with Cole Gillespie (2006) and Cadyn Grenier (2018) for ninth-most in a single season at OSU.

- Mason Guerra hit his 12th home run of the season Friday, and second in as many games. He has hit home runs in back-to-back games four times this season. Guerra has scored 10 runs over his last three games.

- Oregon State won its 40th game of the season Friday and has reached that plateau in back-to-back seasons. The Beavers have won 40 or more 11 times in the program's history, all since 2005.

- Oregon State was 13-for-24 (.542) with runners on base Friday, and 7-for-15 (.467) with RISP.

- Garret Forrester went 3-for-5 Friday and has reached base safely in 57 consecutive games.

- Forrester also reached 203 hits for his career, tying him for ninth in the OSU record books.

- Beaver batters have driven in five or more runs in a game 10 different times this season.- OSU improved to 33-1 when out-hitting its opponent.

- Oregon State is 19-3 when scoring 10 or more runs this season, and 45-5 during Mitch Canham's tenure. The Beavers are 60-16 in games decided by five or more runs under Canham.

- OSU is 32-1 when leading after six in 2023.