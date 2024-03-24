PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Travis Bazzana hit two home runs and Eric Segura tossed seven scoreless innings to send No. 2 Oregon State to a 10-0 win over Washington and three-game sweep of the Huskies Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Elijah Hainline and Gavin Turley also went deep for the Beavers, who outscored the Huskies 31-3 during the sweep. Oregon State (21-2 overall, 5-1 Pac-12 Conference) won its 10th consecutive series over Washington, with Sunday’s becoming the third by sweep.

Bazzana opened the Beavers’ offensive day with his fourth straight leadoff home run, a feat that has been accomplished at the MLB level just once, by Brady Anderson in 1996. He capped the Beavers’ 10-run day with a three-run home run in the eighth, his 14th long ball of the season.

The junior has hit eight home runs in his last five games and became the first Beaver to hit at least one in five straight games since Tyler Malone in 2018.

Segura made the longest start of the season, going seven full before Joey Mundt took over with scoreless frames in the eight and ninth innings. Segura scattered three hits and a walk while putting five batters away via strikeouts.

He picked up the win to improve to 4-0 on the year.

Hainline homered for the fifth time this year on a two-run blast in the second to make it 4-0 OSU, then watched as Turley hit a solo shot in the fourth. That was also Turley’s fifth of the year, and he went deep in back-to-back games after hitting a grand slam Saturday.

Up 5-0, OSU added to the lead on a double by Mason Guerra in the fifth, then a Washington error on a popup in the seventh.

The Beavers finished with 11 hits off four Washington (6-11-1, 1-5) pitchers. Bazzana, Guerra, Micah McDowell and Jabin Trosky all finished with two.

Spencer Dessart was chased after three innings, and the UW starter dropped to 1-2 on the year after allowing seven hits and five runs.

Next Up

Oregon State hits the road for a three-game series against USC that begins Thursday in Irvine, Calif. The three-game set will be played at UC Irvine’s Cicerone Field and have a live stream each day. The opener Thursday is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana became the fourth Beaver with 30 or more career home runs, joining Joe Gerber (1997-2000) and Andy Jarvis (2000-03) who each had 34, and Michael Conforto who hit 31 from 2012-14.

- Bazzana also moved into third in the OSU record books with 362 total bases. He is 20 shy of the program’s record holder, Jarvis, who had 382.

- Bazzana has 207 hits for his career, jumping into the top-10 for a career at OSU.

- OSU has now had back-to-back quality starts after Eric Segura’s outing Sunday. Segura and Jacob Kmatz combined to limit the Huskies to nine hits and two runs in 13 innings.

- Oregon State finished with 21 extra-base hits in the series, with seven home runs.

- Bazzana’s 14 home runs rank tied for sixth in a single-season at Oregon State.

OSU Athletics