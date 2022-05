Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (38-9, 18-6 Pac-12) coming off a sweep of Oregon and set to face Portland on Tuesday, BeaversEdge gives you the latest national polls...

MORE: Recruiting Notebook 5/8 | Beavers Sweep Oregon | WBB: Beavers Land 2023 G | 2024 DE Discusses OSU Offer