BeaversEdge Recruiting Notebook: May 8, 2022
Official visit season...
The official visit season is well underway and while Oregon State hasn't hosted any 2023 prospects just yet, visits are being scheduled. In our forums, we are keeping an up-to-date list of all those official visits.
So far, it's evident that Oregon State's staff is making the June 3 through 5 weekends a priority weekend for official visits. So far that weekend, the Beavers will be hosting committed tight end Cooper Jensen as well as four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams, three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom, three-star defensive end Zakaih Saez, and three-star quarterback Aiden Chiles. More official visits will be coming in the near future, and we'll be sure to keep you updated regarding any future official visits.
Let's take a quick look at those four uncommitted prospects so far and where the Beavers stand with each.
