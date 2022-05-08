The official visit season is well underway and while Oregon State hasn't hosted any 2023 prospects just yet, visits are being scheduled. In our forums, we are keeping an up-to-date list of all those official visits.

So far, it's evident that Oregon State's staff is making the June 3 through 5 weekends a priority weekend for official visits. So far that weekend, the Beavers will be hosting committed tight end Cooper Jensen as well as four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams, three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom, three-star defensive end Zakaih Saez, and three-star quarterback Aiden Chiles. More official visits will be coming in the near future, and we'll be sure to keep you updated regarding any future official visits.

Let's take a quick look at those four uncommitted prospects so far and where the Beavers stand with each.







