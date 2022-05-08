Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Sweep Ducks

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Matthew Gretler and Jacob Melton both hit two-run home runs to send No. 2 Oregon State to a sweep of No. 24 Oregon via a 4-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Gretler’s, his fourth of the season, gave the Beavers a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Melton, with his 12th of the year, made it a four-run game in the fifth as Oregon State (38-9 overall, 18-6 Pac-12 Conference) won its sixth consecutive game.

The Beavers swept the regular-season series from Oregon (28-19, 13-11), winning two non-conference games in Eugene before the three-game sweep at Goss Stadium. The teams could play additional games at the Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., later this month.

Jake Pfennigs was sharp in his sixth start of the year, holding Oregon to two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings. He struck out a season-high and picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season.

Melton had three of the Beavers’ four hits on the day. He also singled in the second and third innings, finishing with seven hits in the final two games of the series.

Jace Stoffal took the loss for Oregon, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He allowed three hits and two runs in four innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home for a non-conference game with Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Melton moved into a tie for eighth in the Oregon State record books with 61 runs batted in this season. He’s tied with Mike Lissman (2007) and Dylan Davis (2013). Melton passed KJ Harrison, who was 10th with 60 in 2015.

- Melton’s home run was his 12th of the year, which is one shy of moving into a tie for sixth in the OSU record books. Al Hunsinger (1980), Joe Gerber (1999), Cole Gillespie (2006), Stefen Romero (2010) and Michael Conforto (2012) have all hit 13 in a season.

- OSU, with the win, has won 17 of its last 19 games dating back to April 5.

- The Beavers have also won 11 of their last 12 in Pac-12 play.

- Sunday’s crowd of 3,938 put the three-game series at 11,879, a three-game series record at Goss Stadium.

- Pfennigs has pitched in five career games versus Oregon, making two starts. He is 2-0 with a 1.59 earned run average. He has held the Ducks to 12 hits and seven walks in 17 innings, striking out 16.

OSU Athletics