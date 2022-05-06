Earlier this week, Oregon State offered 2024 DE Deshawn Warner, one of the top rising pass rushers in the Desert Southwest in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The currently unranked weakside defensive end is out of Desert Edge High School and has already amassed a trio of Power Five offers in Iowa State, Oregon State, and Washington as well as an offer from UNLV.

BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Warner this week to discuss his recruitment thus far and his recent offer from the Beavers.

