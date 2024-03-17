Recently Oregon State hosted 2027 linebacker Iona Uiagalelei on campus for an unofficial visit. On the visit, the 6-foot-0, 220-pound standout out of Damien High School in Inland Empire, California received an offer from the Beavers, the second of his recruitment at the time, joining San Jose State. Arizona and Arizona State have joined in the past week as well.
Shortly after completing his visit, BeaversEdge caught up with Uiagalelei to discuss his visit and offer.
Before we go any deeper, Uiagalelei is the cousin of former Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. His father, Iona Uiagalelei, a long-time college coach, is the brother of D.J. Uiagalelei father, Dave Uiagalelei. He is also cousins with Beavers redshirt sophomore linebacker Mathias Malaki-Donaldson.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.