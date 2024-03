PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he breaks down the sixth practice of spring football, offers key updates, and much more!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down OSU's Sixth Practice | Preview: Beavers To Face Utah | OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Rod Chance Named Secondary Coach | WBB Bracketology (3/13) | Day 4 Nuggets: Receivers Impress | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 4 | Beavers To Host Top TE