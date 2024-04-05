Oregon State Spring Football HQ
With the Oregon State football team underway with spring football practices under new head coach Trent Bray, stay locked into BeaversEdge as we've got the complete scoop from each practice!
Day 7 - April 4th
Day 7 Nuggets: Defense Finding Its Stride
WATCH: Beavers Talk Spring FB Day 7 (ST Coordinator Jamie Christian & TE Coach Jon Boyer)
Day 6 - March 16th (Scrimmage)
Day 4 - March 12th
Day 4 Nuggets: Receivers Impress
WATCH: Kyle DeVan, Isaiah Newell, & Joshua Gray Talk Spring Day 4 & MORE
Day 3 - March 9th
Day 3 Practice Nuggets: Beavers Take To Reser Stadium
WATCH: Heyward, Jordan, & Robinson Talk Day 3
Day 2 - March 7th
Nuggets From Day 2 Of Spring Football
WATCH: Video From Day 2 Of Spring Football
WATCH: Ryan Gunderson, Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson Meet The Media
Day 1 - March 5th
Day 1 Nuggets: Trent Bray Era Begins
