Oregon State Spring Football HQ

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team underway with spring football practices under new head coach Trent Bray, stay locked into BeaversEdge as we've got the complete scoop from each practice!

Day 7 - April 4th

Day 7 Nuggets: Defense Finding Its Stride

WATCH: Beavers Talk Spring FB Day 7 (ST Coordinator Jamie Christian & TE Coach Jon Boyer)

WATCH: Spring Football Video Day 7

Day 6 - March 16th (Scrimmage)

Day 6 Scrimmage Nuggets

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Day 6

WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down OSU's Sixth Practice

Day 4 - March 12th

Day 4 Nuggets: Receivers Impress

WATCH: Kyle DeVan, Isaiah Newell, & Joshua Gray Talk Spring Day 4 & MORE


Day 3 - March 9th

Day 3 Practice Nuggets: Beavers Take To Reser Stadium

WATCH: Heyward, Jordan, & Robinson Talk Day 3

Beavers Host 2025 DE On Campus Saturday

Day 2 - March 7th

Nuggets From Day 2 Of Spring Football

WATCH: Video From Day 2 Of Spring Football

WATCH: Ryan Gunderson, Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson Meet The Media

2024 Scholarship Chart

Day 1 - March 5th

Day 1 Nuggets: Trent Bray Era Begins

Day 1 Spring Football Video

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Day 1 Of Spring Football

