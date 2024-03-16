Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 6: Beavers Scrimmage At Reser
The entire BeaversEdge staff was on hand at Reser Stadium for Oregon State's final spring practice of March! We've got the complete scoop on QB play, rotations, and much more!
Here's a look at the first-team offense
QB - Ben Gulbranson
RB - Damien Martinez/Anthony Hankerson
WR - Jamai East
WR - Jeremiah Noga
WR - Trent Walker
TE - Jermaine Terry
LT - Jacob Strand
LG - Tyler Voltin
C - Van Wells
RG - Nathan Elu
RT - Grant Starck
- The defense was the winner of the day, forcing five turnovers today...
- Takari Hickle consistently got into the backfield and had several tackles for loss against several different backs. Hickle was a standout on the defensive line today, along with Nikko Taylor, who also got into the backfield while on the field together. Taylor had a sack as well.
- Aiden Sullivan had a great day in live reps, making plays sideline to sideline. Sullivan nearly had a couple of interceptions, a sack, a few pressures, and a few solid tackles in space, including one on running back Isaiah Newell. While both Isaiah Chisom and Melvin Jordan IV are likely to start as inside linebackers, Sullivan could likely see an expanded role this season, rotating in for either Jordan or Chisom, which is similar to what we’ve seen in previous seasons where the inside linebackers rotated personnel in the defensive scheme.
To read the full report, including more in-depth details, the first-team defense, both second-teams, notes, and much more, CLICK HERE
