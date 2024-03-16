The entire BeaversEdge staff was on hand at Reser Stadium for Oregon State's final spring practice of March! We've got the complete scoop on QB play, rotations, and much more!

Here's a look at the first-team offense

QB - Ben Gulbranson

RB - Damien Martinez/Anthony Hankerson

WR - Jamai East

WR - Jeremiah Noga

WR - Trent Walker

TE - Jermaine Terry

LT - Jacob Strand

LG - Tyler Voltin

C - Van Wells

RG - Nathan Elu

RT - Grant Starck

FULL REPORT

- The defense was the winner of the day, forcing five turnovers today...

- Takari Hickle consistently got into the backfield and had several tackles for loss against several different backs. Hickle was a standout on the defensive line today, along with Nikko Taylor, who also got into the backfield while on the field together. Taylor had a sack as well.

- Aiden Sullivan had a great day in live reps, making plays sideline to sideline. Sullivan nearly had a couple of interceptions, a sack, a few pressures, and a few solid tackles in space, including one on running back Isaiah Newell. While both Isaiah Chisom and Melvin Jordan IV are likely to start as inside linebackers, Sullivan could likely see an expanded role this season, rotating in for either Jordan or Chisom, which is similar to what we’ve seen in previous seasons where the inside linebackers rotated personnel in the defensive scheme.

