Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5) set to face Utah this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers' statistics...

- Oregon State has hit 90 doubles this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally.

- OSU has hit 15 triples, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally.

- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in runs batted in (299) and walks drawn (240).

- OSU is tied for first in the Pac-12 in steals with 59.

- The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 in batting average (.307)

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.419) and ranks 13th nationally.

- OSU's fielding percentage of .988 leads the Pac-12 and is 1st nationally.

- The Beavers have allowed the third-fewest earned runs in the Pac-12 with 155.

- OSU has allowed the fewest amount of walks in the Pac-12 (95) is second nationally.

- The Beavers have recorded 378 strikeouts as a pitching staff, good for second in the Pac-12.



- OSU's ERA of 3.83 ranks third in the Pac-12 and is 18th nationally.