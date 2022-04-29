Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5) set to face Utah this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers' statistics...
Team
- Oregon State has hit 90 doubles this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally.
- OSU has hit 15 triples, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally.
- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in runs batted in (299) and walks drawn (240).
- OSU is tied for first in the Pac-12 in steals with 59.
- The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 in batting average (.307)
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.419) and ranks 13th nationally.
- OSU's fielding percentage of .988 leads the Pac-12 and is 1st nationally.
- The Beavers have allowed the third-fewest earned runs in the Pac-12 with 155.
- OSU has allowed the fewest amount of walks in the Pac-12 (95) is second nationally.
- The Beavers have recorded 378 strikeouts as a pitching staff, good for second in the Pac-12.
- OSU's ERA of 3.83 ranks third in the Pac-12 and is 18th nationally.
Individual
- Justin Boyd (41) ranks tied for fourth in the Pac-12 for RBI. Jacob Melton is first with 48.
- Melton also ranks second with a .371 batting average, tied with Wade Meckler. Boyd is seventh at .359.
- Melton ranks 5th in the conference with 15 doubles.
- Meckler ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 14 doubles.
- Garrett Forrester leads the Pac-12 in walks drawn with 41 on the year. He ranks fifth nationally...
- Forrester also leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.503) and ranks 25th nationally.
- Boyd leads the Pac-12 in stolen bases with 19 on the season.
- Pitchers Cooper Hjerpe & Jacob Kmatz are first and second in the Pac-12 with eight and seven wins, respectively.
- Hjerpe leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 100. He ranks second nationally...
- Hjerpe's K/9 (14.84) leads the conference and is the best in the country.
- Hjerpe's ERA of 2.08 leads the Pac-12 and places him 26th in the country.
- Kmatz's ERA of 3.26 is good for eighth in the conference
----
