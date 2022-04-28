 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Utah
Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Utah

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5 Pac-12) set to face Utah (24-15-1, 9-9) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

No. 2 Oregon State vs Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah - Smith's Ballpark

Friday - 10 a.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (8-0, 2.08) vs. RHP Matthew Sox (3-2, 4.91)

Saturday - 10 a.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (7-0, 3.26) vs. RHP Jaden Harris (1-1, 5.79)

Sunday - 6 p.m.

RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.87) vs. RHP Cam Day (1-4, 6.46)

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Oregon State is 28-6-1 lifetime against Utah, including an 8-4 mark in Salt Lake City.

- The teams last played in SLC in 2018 due to the 2020 matchup being canceled because of Covid-19. The Utes won that series, 2-1.

- The Beavers have won eight of the nine series played between the teams since Utah's first season in the conference, in 2012.

- Wade Meckler extended his hit streak to nine games on Tuesday, and is 19-for-39 with eight doubles and 12 RBI during it.

- Meckler has also reached base safely in all 40 games this season.

- Justin Boyd has 15 RBI in his last seven games. He also has three home runs during a seven-game hit streak.

- Boyd (41) ranks tied for fourth in the Pac-12 for RBI. Jacob Melton is first with 48.

- Melton also ranks second with a .371 batting average, tied with Meckler. Boyd is seventh at .359.

- Cooper Hjerpe has struck out 38 to just seven walks issued in 27 1/3 innings away from home this season. He is 5-0 with a 2.31 ERA combined in road and neutral-site games.

- The Beavers, at 13-3, are assured of their 13th consecutive winning record in the month of April.

- Hjerpe, Mitchell Verburg, Ian Lawson and Reid Sebby are the only pitchers on the 2022 roster who appeared against the Utes last season.

- Verburg has held opponents to just two hits and two walks in his last 7 2/3 innings, spanning four outings. He has struck out nine.

- Melton leads the Beavers with a 10-game hit streak (12-for-34, five doubles, seven RBI).

Oregon State In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

2nd

Baseball America

2nd

Collegiate Baseball

5th

Perfect Game

2nd

USA Today

2nd

NCBWA

2nd

By The Numbers

Pac-12 Standings

----

{{ article.author_name }}