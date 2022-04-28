Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Utah

With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5 Pac-12) set to face Utah (24-15-1, 9-9) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is 28-6-1 lifetime against Utah, including an 8-4 mark in Salt Lake City.

- The teams last played in SLC in 2018 due to the 2020 matchup being canceled because of Covid-19. The Utes won that series, 2-1.

- The Beavers have won eight of the nine series played between the teams since Utah's first season in the conference, in 2012.

- Wade Meckler extended his hit streak to nine games on Tuesday, and is 19-for-39 with eight doubles and 12 RBI during it.

- Meckler has also reached base safely in all 40 games this season.

- Justin Boyd has 15 RBI in his last seven games. He also has three home runs during a seven-game hit streak.

- Boyd (41) ranks tied for fourth in the Pac-12 for RBI. Jacob Melton is first with 48.

- Melton also ranks second with a .371 batting average, tied with Meckler. Boyd is seventh at .359.

- Cooper Hjerpe has struck out 38 to just seven walks issued in 27 1/3 innings away from home this season. He is 5-0 with a 2.31 ERA combined in road and neutral-site games.

- The Beavers, at 13-3, are assured of their 13th consecutive winning record in the month of April.

- Hjerpe, Mitchell Verburg, Ian Lawson and Reid Sebby are the only pitchers on the 2022 roster who appeared against the Utes last season.

- Verburg has held opponents to just two hits and two walks in his last 7 2/3 innings, spanning four outings. He has struck out nine.

- Melton leads the Beavers with a 10-game hit streak (12-for-34, five doubles, seven RBI).