Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Utah
With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5 Pac-12) set to face Utah (24-15-1, 9-9) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 2 Oregon State vs Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah - Smith's Ballpark
Friday - 10 a.m.
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (8-0, 2.08) vs. RHP Matthew Sox (3-2, 4.91)
Saturday - 10 a.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (7-0, 3.26) vs. RHP Jaden Harris (1-1, 5.79)
Sunday - 6 p.m.
RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.87) vs. RHP Cam Day (1-4, 6.46)
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is 28-6-1 lifetime against Utah, including an 8-4 mark in Salt Lake City.
- The teams last played in SLC in 2018 due to the 2020 matchup being canceled because of Covid-19. The Utes won that series, 2-1.
- The Beavers have won eight of the nine series played between the teams since Utah's first season in the conference, in 2012.
- Wade Meckler extended his hit streak to nine games on Tuesday, and is 19-for-39 with eight doubles and 12 RBI during it.
- Meckler has also reached base safely in all 40 games this season.
- Justin Boyd has 15 RBI in his last seven games. He also has three home runs during a seven-game hit streak.
- Boyd (41) ranks tied for fourth in the Pac-12 for RBI. Jacob Melton is first with 48.
- Melton also ranks second with a .371 batting average, tied with Meckler. Boyd is seventh at .359.
- Cooper Hjerpe has struck out 38 to just seven walks issued in 27 1/3 innings away from home this season. He is 5-0 with a 2.31 ERA combined in road and neutral-site games.
- The Beavers, at 13-3, are assured of their 13th consecutive winning record in the month of April.
- Hjerpe, Mitchell Verburg, Ian Lawson and Reid Sebby are the only pitchers on the 2022 roster who appeared against the Utes last season.
- Verburg has held opponents to just two hits and two walks in his last 7 2/3 innings, spanning four outings. He has struck out nine.
- Melton leads the Beavers with a 10-game hit streak (12-for-34, five doubles, seven RBI).
Oregon State In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
2nd
|
Baseball America
|
2nd
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
5th
|
Perfect Game
|
2nd
|
USA Today
|
2nd
|
NCBWA
|
2nd
By The Numbers
Pac-12 Standings
----
