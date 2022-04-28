Oregon State MBB: Beavers Land Georgia Transfer Guard Christian Wright

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle landed a new addition for the upcoming season as former Georgia guard Christian Wright announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is coming off a freshman campaign with the Bulldogs that saw him average 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest in 32 appearances.

Additionally, he shot 35% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc, and 86% from the free-throw line. He was one of three Georgia players to appear in every contest this season.

Coming out of Skill Factory Prep (Milton, GA), Wright was originally committed to Iona to play for Rick Pitino before ultimately changing his mind and picking Georgia.

He boasted offers from Iona, Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, & Western Carolina and also had interest from Illinois State, UCF, and USC.

Wright will have three years to play three...