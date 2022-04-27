Oregon State Lands 2022 Preferred Walk-On Punter Max Walker

Oregon State on Wednesday landed 2022 preferred walk-on punter Max Walker. Chris Sailer Kicking, one of the nation's top specialists camp circuits and instructors, ranks Walker as a five-star punting prospect. Overall, he's ranked as the nation's 27th-ranked punter.

BeaversEdge caught up with Walker prior to announcing his commitment to talk about why Oregon State, his relationship with the coaching staff, and more. So why was Oregon State the choice for Walker? "I loved the campus obviously. It’s so gorgeous and feels like a place I can call home," Walker told BeaversEdge. "The program seems to be heading in the best possible direction and Coach Smith has everyone motivated to be great competitors and people. The special teams coaches also are really great guys and I have a great relationship with them."

During his recruitment, Walker has spent most of his time talking to special teams quality control coach Ryan Saparto and special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, his relationship with both appears to be another big reason that the Washington native has chosen to continue his education in Corvallis. "Coach Saparto and Coach Cookus are awesome. They have shown an immense amount of belief in me and I’m so thankful for them. Both seem very genuine and locked in on Oregon State and building something special in Corvallis." While Walker has been recruited as a punter by Oregon State, he'll be willing to help the Beavers out in whatever means necessary, whether that's on kickoffs or placekicking. He openly admits that punting and kickoffs are his two best skills, though it is worth noting that Chris Sailer Kicking gives Walker a 4.5 star ranking as a kicker which they consider a prospect who could be a starter as a freshman at the FCS level or an FBS preferred walk-on. Currently, Oregon State heads into the 2022 season with redshirt senior Luke Loecher as the incumbent starting punter. Loecher averaged 47.1 yards per punt last season over 31 attempts and recorded 10 punts of 50+ yards. The only other punter on the roster is redshirt junior Josh Green. The Adelaide, Australia native has yet to record any stats with the Beavers. It's likely that Green and Walker will compete in 2022 for the backup punting job before battling in 2023 for the starting job. Walker doesn't mind having to sit a season or two and wait his turn, telling BeaversEdge, "I have no issue waiting. I'd rather win and not play than play and lose."