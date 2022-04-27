Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections

With the No. 2 ranked Oregon State baseball team (32-8, 13-5 Pac-12) coming off a 4-2 win vs Oregon and preparing to face Utah this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the latest postseason projections...

In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.

The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Blacksburg Regional, hosted by No. 15 Virginia Tech. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Blacksburg Regional at Goss Stadium.

