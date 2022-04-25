Monday Morning Recruiting Notebook - April 25

Happy Monday BeaversEdge subscribers, hope your weekends went well! We've changed up our weekly recruiting recaps here a bit, and will now be referring to them as notebooks. We'll of course reap, the Beavers' past week on the recruiting trail but also, drop more tidbits that we collected in the process.

I will have a look at Oregon State's offensive line offers up soon but worth noting that I recently learned that the Beavers sit in a good spot for Anderson. He's someone who doesn't do many interviews or gives away too much, so his recruitment is a hard one to read overall but, it sounds like the Beavers are in his top group. We'll see if they ultimately get an official visit, but right now I'd lean towards them doing so.