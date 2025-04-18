Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Top CSUN 16-11

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Trent Caraway hit two home runs and No. 6 Oregon State tallied five long balls and 11 extra-base hits en route to a 16-11 win over CSUN Friday afternoon at Hiegert Field.

Caraway hit a two-run home run in the fifth, then a three-run blast an inning later. He finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five runs batted in, eclipsing his previous career high of three.

His followed home runs by Jacob Krieg, Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley as Oregon State (29-7) scored at least one run in each of its first seven turns at bat. The first run came in the first when AJ Singer drove home Arquette on a double down the left field line.

Krieg made it 2-0 on a solo shot in the second, then watched as Arquette homered in the third. CSUN had scored six runs in the second to lead 6-2 and Arquette’s made it a three-run ballgame.

The Matadors went up 7-3 in the third but OSU plated six runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. Two scored on a Levi Jones double that was aided by a CSUN error. Easton Talt singled in Jones, and two batters later, Turley hit his 45th career home run, a three-run blast that pushed him into a tie with Travis Bazzana for the most home runs at Oregon State.

The Beavers eventually pulled out to a 15-8 lead after six, with the team’s offenses slowing down as the Beavers plated one in the seventh and CSUN one apiece in the eighth and ninth. Kellan Oakes struck out the side with the bases loaded in the ninth to close out the win.

AJ Hutcheson earned the win for the Beavers, improving to 2-0 after limting CSUN (8-26) to four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The loss went to CSUN starter Ryan Halamicek, who allowed 12 hits and 11 runs in five innings. He is 2-4.

Oregon State finished with 17 hits on the day; six different Beavers recorded at least two. The top four batters in the lineup – Talt, Arquette, Turley and Singer – combined to go 9-for-20 with eight RBI and seven runs scored.

Singer and Caraway led the Beavers with three hits apiece.

Next Up

Oregon State and CSUN conclude the series Saturday at Hiegert Field. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT and the game will be live streamed on ESPN+.

OSU Athletics