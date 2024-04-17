PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RENO, Nev. – Jacob Krieg hit his seventh home run of the season and set a career-high with six runs batted in as No. 5 Oregon State defeated Nevada, 12-5, Tuesday night at Peccole Park.

Krieg hit a two-run home run in the second inning and cleared the bases with a double in the sixth to put the Beavers up 8-4. He pushed the Beavers ahead 11-4 in the seventh on a groundout to short.

Krieg ended the day with a ninth-inning double to finish 3-for-5. The three hits tied a career-high, equaled most recently on April 2 versus Gonzaga.

The sophomore led an Oregon State offense that recorded nine hits, eight of which went for extra bases. OSU (30-5) also drew 10 walks to improve to 9-1 in its last 10 games.

Canon Reeder doubled twice while Gavin Turley doubled, drove in two and drew two walks.

Tyler Mejia worked 2 1/3 innings of relief, limiting Nevada to one hit with two strikeouts. He earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year.

The Beavers took a 5-2 lead on a Turley sacrifice fly in the fifth, and the Wolf Pack (14-18) pulled to within one on a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. But the Beavers scored four in the sixth and three more in the seventh for an eight-run lead.

Nevada starter Easton Marks took the loss, dropping to 2-3 on the year. The righty allowed eight runs – four earned – on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and Nevada conclude their two-game midweek series Wednesday night at Peccole Park in Reno. Catch the game live on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network while Nevada will provide a live stream, with the link available on osubeavers.com. First pitch Wednesday is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Dallas Macias’ steal of home in the second is the first since Mikey Kane swiped home on a double steal last season against Utah.

• Dallas Macias extended his hit streak to 12 games.

• Jacob Krieg set a career-high in RBI, surpassing his previous mark of four, most recently on March 10 against CSUN.

• The Beavers have now out-scored opponents 32-7 in the second inning this season. OSU has a 127-40 advantage over the first three innings combined.

• OSU improved to 21-2 when scoring first, including an 8-2 mark away from home.

• The Beavers’ seven doubles are the second-most in a game this season, trailing the 10 hit against Washington on March 23.

• The Beavers have at least one home run in 17 consecutive games.

• Canon Reeder stole second and third on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning. He is 4-for-4 on steal attempts this season after swiping his third of the game in the ninth inning.

• OSU is 32-for-40 on steal attempts on the year after the three swipes on Tuesday.

• Nevada’s six errors marked the most by an Oregon State opponent this season and the first time of more than two.

• Oregon State topped 10 runs or more for the 17th time this season.

