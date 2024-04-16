- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in runs scored (320) and is 16th nationally...

- The Beavers also lead the conference in hits (373) and rank 26th nationally.

- OSU's 76 doubles rank second in the conference.

- The Beavers are tied for 1st in the conference in triples with 16. Those 16 are tied for 7th nationally.

- Oregon State leads the conference in home runs with 68 on the year. Those 68 are tied for 12th nationally.

- The Beavers have 306 RBI on the year, 75 more than the next closest Pac-12 team.

- OSU has tallied the most walks in the conference (224) and those 224 are good for the ninth-most in the country.

- Oregon State's batting average of .327 leads the Pac-12... They rank seventh nationally.

- The Beavers lead the conference in on-base percentage (.447) and check in No. 4 in the country...

- OSU's slugging percentage (..600) leads the conference and is third in the country...

- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest hits (268) in the conference.

- The Beavers lead the conference in earned runs allowed with 123 on the year.

- Oregon State ranks fourth in the conference in walks allowed with 125 given up this season.

- The Beaver pitching staff has the seventh-most strikeouts in the conference with 290 on the year...