Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (29-5, 10-4 Pac-12) set to hit the road for five games this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers' team and individual stats!
TEAM NUMBERS
- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in runs scored (320) and is 16th nationally...
- The Beavers also lead the conference in hits (373) and rank 26th nationally.
- OSU's 76 doubles rank second in the conference.
- The Beavers are tied for 1st in the conference in triples with 16. Those 16 are tied for 7th nationally.
- Oregon State leads the conference in home runs with 68 on the year. Those 68 are tied for 12th nationally.
- The Beavers have 306 RBI on the year, 75 more than the next closest Pac-12 team.
- OSU has tallied the most walks in the conference (224) and those 224 are good for the ninth-most in the country.
- Oregon State's batting average of .327 leads the Pac-12... They rank seventh nationally.
- The Beavers lead the conference in on-base percentage (.447) and check in No. 4 in the country...
- OSU's slugging percentage (..600) leads the conference and is third in the country...
- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the second-fewest hits (268) in the conference.
- The Beavers lead the conference in earned runs allowed with 123 on the year.
- Oregon State ranks fourth in the conference in walks allowed with 125 given up this season.
- The Beaver pitching staff has the seventh-most strikeouts in the conference with 290 on the year...
