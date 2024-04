PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (28-5) taking two of three against Stanford over the weekend, BeaversEdge looks at where the Beavers are in the national rankings!

The Beavers return to the diamond Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against Nevada in Reno...

