CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football has announced future home-and-home dates with Houston and Kansas State.

Oregon State will host Houston on Sept. 27, 2025 at Reser Stadium, and visit the Cougars on Sept. 5, 2026.

The Beavers, meanwhile, will visit Kansas State in Manhattan on Sept. 14, 2030 and host the Wildcats in their return trip to Corvallis on Sept. 13, 2031.

Oregon State has played Houston just three times and will be meeting the Cougars for the first time since 1970. The Beavers won a 29-20 matchup in 1960 in Corvallis, but lost games in Houston in 1961 (23-12) and 1970 (19-16).

OSU has played Kansas State just once, in 1979, a 22-16 win by the Wildcats.

