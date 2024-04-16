BeaversEdge was on hand for Oregon State's 12th spring football practice, and we've got the complete breakdown in today's practice report!

- The offense struggled in the rain at the Prothro Practice fields Thursday... The wet conditions made it difficult for receivers to catch the ball and the offense to find a rhythm, especially during the seven-on-seven portion of practice. Wide receivers and tight ends struggled with drops and passes going directly out of their hands today. However, once the rainy conditions disappeared, the offense began to find its footing towards the end of practice.

- The defense had a dominant day during practice as they forced four turnovers against the offense. In addition to Melvin Jordan IV, Tyrice Ivy Jr., and Aiden Sullivan each nabbing an interception today, defensive back Sam Mason Jr. also had an interception of his own against quarterback Travis Throckmorton.

Quarterbacks Dom Montiel and Gevani McCoy struggled with turnovers today in practice, with each throwing an interception... Continue reading the FULL PRACTICE REPORT

First Team Defense

DL - Semisi Saluni

DL - Jacob Schuster

OLB - Nikko Taylor

ILB - Melvin Jordan

ILB - Isaiah Chisom

OLB - Olu Omotosho

DB - Noble Thomas

DB - Jack Kane/Jahiem Patterson

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Jaden Robinson

To read the entire practice report, including the first-team offense, both second-team units, more in-depth notes, and much more, CLICK HERE