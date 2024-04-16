Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 12: Defense Forcing Turnovers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
BeaversEdge was on hand for Oregon State's 12th spring football practice, and we've got the complete breakdown in today's practice report!
MORE: WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | Beavers Announce Games vs Houston, K-State | Baseball By The Numbers | Baseball In The Ranks | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Nevada WR JJ Buchanan Talks OSU Offer
- The offense struggled in the rain at the Prothro Practice fields Thursday... The wet conditions made it difficult for receivers to catch the ball and the offense to find a rhythm, especially during the seven-on-seven portion of practice. Wide receivers and tight ends struggled with drops and passes going directly out of their hands today. However, once the rainy conditions disappeared, the offense began to find its footing towards the end of practice.
- The defense had a dominant day during practice as they forced four turnovers against the offense. In addition to Melvin Jordan IV, Tyrice Ivy Jr., and Aiden Sullivan each nabbing an interception today, defensive back Sam Mason Jr. also had an interception of his own against quarterback Travis Throckmorton.
Quarterbacks Dom Montiel and Gevani McCoy struggled with turnovers today in practice, with each throwing an interception... Continue reading the FULL PRACTICE REPORT
First Team Defense
DL - Semisi Saluni
DL - Jacob Schuster
OLB - Nikko Taylor
ILB - Melvin Jordan
ILB - Isaiah Chisom
OLB - Olu Omotosho
DB - Noble Thomas
DB - Jack Kane/Jahiem Patterson
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Jaden Robinson
To read the entire practice report, including the first-team offense, both second-team units, more in-depth notes, and much more, CLICK HERE
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson