Oregon State cracks top three for California WR Elijah Washington
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State has cracked the top three for Oakland, California standout wide receiever Elijah Washington. The Beavers made the cut for the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiever alongside Arizona and California.
MORE: WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | Beavers Announce Games vs Houston, K-State | Baseball By The Numbers | Baseball In The Ranks | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Nevada WR JJ Buchanan Talks OSU Offer
Not making the cut for Washington inclued Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, and Washington State.
On top of announcing his top three, Washington has also set up an official visit as well to Oregon State. Washington will be on campus the weekend of June 7-9, he tells BeaversEdge. He is also setting up official visits to Cal and Arizona, his next scheduled visit is a trip to California to visit the Golden Bears this weekend.
The Beavers currently hold one commitment in Nevada linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson