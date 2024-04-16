Oregon State has cracked the top three for Oakland, California standout wide receiever Elijah Washington. The Beavers made the cut for the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiever alongside Arizona and California.

Not making the cut for Washington inclued Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, and Washington State.

On top of announcing his top three, Washington has also set up an official visit as well to Oregon State. Washington will be on campus the weekend of June 7-9, he tells BeaversEdge. He is also setting up official visits to Cal and Arizona, his next scheduled visit is a trip to California to visit the Golden Bears this weekend.

The Beavers currently hold one commitment in Nevada linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.