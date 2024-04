PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson, wide receivers David Wells and Trent Walker, and quarterback Gevani McCoy following day 12 of spring football!

