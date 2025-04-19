Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Sweep CSUN, Gavin Turley Sets HR Record

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Gavin Turley hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to set Oregon State’s career record, surpassing Travis Bazzana, in the Beavers’ 15-12 win over CSUN Saturday at Hiegert Field.

Turley drilled a 2-1 pitch in the ninth over the left center field fence to claim the 46th of his career, passing the former No. 1 pick Bazzana, who hit 45 from 2022 to 2024. The long ball was Turley’s 13th of the season.

Aiva Arquette, meanwhile, tied the Oregon State single-game record with six hits, equaling Justin Boyd’s 2022 record against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament. Arquette hit two home runs, including a grand slam, driving in seven in the win.

Arquette hit a solo blast in the first and then a grand slam in the fifth for his 14th and 15th long balls of the season, which moves him into a tie for seventh in a single-season at Oregon State. He then singled in a pair of runs in the seventh to finish the day with a career-high seven runs batted in.

He also singled in the first, fourth and ninth innings.

His two home runs were part of a five-home run day for the Beavers (30-7) who saw Jacob Krieg hit a solo blast in the second and Canon Reeder go deep to open the fifth. That was Reeder’s fourth home run of the season. Krieg, meanwhile, has 12 on the season.

The Beavers, who have won 10 straight games, totaled 27 extra-base hits in the series, including 13 home runs.

Ethan Kleinschmit started for the Beavers and scattered seven hits and four runs in four innings. He did not figure in the decision. The win went to Zach Kmatz, who came on in relief in the fifth, striking out the side in his first inning of work. He picked up his first collegiate win after allowing two hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Wyatt Queen came on with two runners on base in the ninth and recorded the final two outs for his first save of the season.

CSUN’s (8-27) Diego Gutierrez dropped to 2-4 this season after making his 10th start. He allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Oregon State tallied 17 hits in the win; Krieg and Wilson Weber tallied three while Turley’s home run was his second hit of the afternoon.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field for a two-game midweek series against Gonzaga with the first slated for a 5:35 p.m. PT start Monday. The game will air live on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider, which is available on the CW app, Amazon Prime, Plex, Roku and more.

OSU Athletics