HILLSBORO, Ore. – Elijah Hainline hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to send Oregon State to a 7-2 win over Portland in front of 4,538 fans Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hainline drilled a 2-2 pitch from Portland starter Brock Gillis over the fence in left, bringing in Dallas Macias and Jacob Krieg to snap a scoreless stalemate. Macias had tallied his second hit of the day earlier in the inning, while Krieg walked in the at bat before the long ball.

Jaren Hunter started his sixth game of the year, and left after 5 2/3 innings. The righty scattered a run on one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk and hit two batters in his 10th appearance of the season.

Hunter picked up the win, his first of the year.

Portland (23-15 overall) scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings, and put two in scoring position after making it a one-run game in the latter frame. Reliever Ian Lawson got out of the jam when he got Jake Holcroft looking at strike three to end the inning.

Oregon State answered back with a three-run eighth to take a 6-2 lead. Tanner Smith doubled on a one-hopper to the wall to drive in two, then watched as Easton Talt came home on a wild pitch for the third run of the inning.

Talt capped the game’s scoring with his fourth RBI of the season on a single in the ninth.

Macias, Hainline and Smith each tallied two hits to lead the Beavers (31-9), who finished with 12 as a team.

Next Up

Oregon State hosts Oregon for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT and it will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Jaren Hunter improved to 3-0 lifetime against Portland after making his fourth start against the Pilots and seventh appearance. He has scattered 12 hits and two runs with two walks and 23 strikeouts in 25 innings.

• Oregon State has now hit at least one home run in 22 consecutive games. The Beavers have a hit a home run in 35 of their 40 games this season.

• Forty-three of the Beavers’ 78 home runs this year have come in 23 non-conference games.

• OSU improved to 12-8 all-time in neutral-site games versus the Pilots.

• Travis Bazzana hit his 45th career double, tying him with Danny Hayes (2010-13) for third all-time at OSU.

• Bazzana also drew his 152nd and 153rd career walks and is three shy of equaling the OSU record shared by Adley Rutschman (2017-19) and Garret Forrester (2021-23).

OSU Athletics

