Oregon State Advances To Diamond Head Championship With Win Over Oakland

HONOLULU, Hawai'i – The Oregon State men's basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit with less than five minutes to play to defeat Oakland 80-74 in overtime Monday evening in the semi-finals of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai'i.

Liutauras Lelevicius led the Beavers with 17 points and nine rebounds, including a 3-point play with less than 13 seconds to left in regulation that evened the score and forced overtime. Matthew Marsh played a crucial role in the Oregon State comeback, scoring all six of his points in the second half and overtime.

Josiah Lake II tallied 11 points, and shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the contest. Damarco Minor had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Michael Rataj finished the day with 13 points and seven rebounds, after beginning the morning by being named WCC Player of the Week. Isaiah Sy had eight points, including some big shots down the stretch.

With the win, Oregon State moves to 10-2 on the season for the third time under head coach Wayne Tinkle. The Beavers will advance to the Diamond Head Classic Championship game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Golden Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first six points of the contest. Oregon State trailed 13-9 at the game's first media timeout. Lake II tied things up with a 3-pointer with 8:30 left in the first half. The Beavers took their first lead of the game at 24-23 with just over six minutes to go before the intermission.

The two teams traded blows from there, with the sides heading to the half level at 34.

Oakland took a four-point edge into the first media timeout of the second half. The Golden Grizzlies went in front by 12 with 4:34 left on the clock, but the Beavers responded with eight-straight points in the span of 75 seconds to get back within four. Lelevicius converted a 3-point play with less than 13 seconds remaining to tie the game at 71 and send the contest to overtime.

The extra period was hard-fought, with the Beavers taking the lead on a Marsh dunk with 1:32 to go. Oregon State held on from there to claim the win.

The Beavers will play the winner of Nebraska vs. Hawai'I for the Diamond Head Classic Championship on Wednesday.

OSU Athletics