Beavers Add Second Running Back To 2024 Class In Salahadin Allah
With less than 24 hours until the beginning of the early signing period, the Oregon State Beavers have added another prospect to their 2024 recruiting class. La Marque (TX) athlete/tailback Salahadin Allah on early Monday morning announced his commitment to the Beavers.
Allah appeared to have made an official visit over the weekend as a late 2024 recruiting cycle target as the Beavers looked to put together their class following a string of decommitments that left them with just a handful of committed prospects.
Allah joins California running back Cornell Hatcher II as running backs in the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class, replacing former commitments Makhi Fraizer and Brandon Tullis, who recently decommitted and flipped their commitments to Michigan State.
Allah was the star of the La Marque Cougars this past season, though no senior stats are available. La Marque was 3-7 overall this season playing in 4A-2 Region III District 10 football in Texas, located just outside Houston, Texas.
Allah is the Beavers' 10th commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, joining the likes of the aforementioned Cornell Hatcher, OL Adam Hawkes, kicker Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.
