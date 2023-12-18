PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Damien Martinez Unlikely To Play | Kefense Hynson Meets The Media | What OSU Is Getting In RB Anthony Hankerson | Top 10 Offensive Players In 2023

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Trent Bray has appointed Thomas Ford as the team’s running backs coach, he announced on Monday.

Ford comes to Corvallis after two seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Idaho.

“I’m excited to bring Thomas into the fold at Oregon State,” Bray said. “He’s a well-respected and experienced coach who knows the Pacific Northwest well. He’s someone who has been successful everywhere he has gone and will be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Ford was a part of an Idaho program that went 9-4 in total and advanced to the FCS Playoffs in 2023. He guided running back Anthony Woods to 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground end to an All-Big-Sky First-Team selection and Third-Team All-America. The Vandals, as a team, averaged nearly 160 rushing yards per game, scoring 22 touchdowns. Additionally, kicker Ricardo Chavez also earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors after connecting on 19-of-24 field-goal attempts, including eight from 40 or more yards.

MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker | Indiana OLB Commits | 2024 DE Will Haverland Commits | DE Amipeleasi Langi Jr Commits To Oregon State

Woods was selected second-team all-conference in 2022, Ford’s first year with the Vandals. Idaho gained a total of 2,057 rush yards, and Roshaun Johnson tallied 12 scores. Jermaine Jackson highlighted Idaho’s effort on special teams, and was one of a handful of FCS players to return both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.

Ford spent two years at Washington as a quality control coach. Prior to that, from 2018-19, he was the head coach at Simon Fraser, where he was named the GNAC Coach of the Year in 2018.

Ford, a Seattle native, was also the head coach at Stadium High in Tacoma from 2014-17, the defensive coordinator at Puget Sound in 2012 and 2013 and the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at SE Oklahoma State from 2009-11. He coached running backs at his alma mater, Linfield, from 2007-08. Linfield was 41-4 during Ford’s playing career, and ranks fifth all-time with 2,333 rush yards.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.