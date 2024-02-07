Oregon State has added a new graduate assistant to their staff. On Wednesday, former Cal standout Kuony Deng announced that he has joined the Beavers staff.

The Virginia native played for Cal from 2019 through 2021 after spending time at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and Independence Community College. During his time with Cal, Deng played in 19 games, totaling 154 tackles including 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had eight pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.



Deng would bounce around the NFL over the last two years, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations but did not appear in any games with any of the three franchises. After being waived by the Steelers this past August, Deng's football career unofficially came to an end and now he will transition into a new chapter of his life, a coaching career.

