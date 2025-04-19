Oregon State GYM: Jade Carey Adds Four NCAA All-American Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jade Carey has been named a First Team All-American in the all-around and on beam, and Second Team All-American on bars and floor, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced on Friday.

All-American status is based on an athlete’s performance during the preliminary sessions of the NCAA National Collegiate Gymnastics Championship on all four events plus the all-around. Based on a competitor’s score on each event, the top four finishers, including ties, qualify for the first team, while the fifth through eighth place finishers, including ties, make it to the second team.

Carey placed fourth in the all-around on Friday with a 39.625, while her 9.950 beam score was tied for second in the second session; a pair of 9.9125s placed her in a tie for eighth on bars and tie for sixth on floor.

For her career, she is now a nine-time WCGA First Team All-American, four-time Second Team All-American, and a 16-time Regular Season All-American after earning first team recognition in the all-around and on bars, beam, and floor to go with second team honors on vault, in an announcement that was made public on March 31.

OSU Athletics