The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back who played cornerback and free safety for West Salem announced his decision via X on Wednesday. His decision comes after visiting the Beavers this past weekend.

"Overall, the visit went great," he told BeaversEdge. "Better than I expected to be honest. What stood out the most was their mentality and drive for us as individuals and as a team. We got the pieces to be great just need to capitalize on opportunities," he said about the visit.

During his visit, he spent most of his time with Beavers' director of on-camp recruiting Jalen Moore. He then was able to spend time with multiple members of the defensive coaching staff. "Conversations went well, mainly about that transition if I go to Oregon State and what they're all about," he added.

Those conversations did include head coach Trent Bray and defensive coordinator Keith Heyward. "Got to know them both a little bit better as people," Odoemelam said about his discussions with both. "Also got an idea of what they planned for me and their program," he added.



However, what stood out to the Oregon native was the resources the program has at their disposal. "The resources they had for them to have the potential to be great," he said. He was also overall impressed by the vision and plan to utilize those resources going forward. "A lot of promise in this program," he said.



Ultimately, Odoemelam was looking for a place he truly wanted and didn't want to be a "Chess piece to be moved." With Oregon State, the 2024 signee has found that place.