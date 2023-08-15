Kitan Oladapo Named To Bednarik Award Watch List
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo has been named to the initial watch list for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
The Bednarik Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player in college football.
The watch list selection is the second of the preseason for Oladapo, who was recognized by the Nagurski Trophy on Aug. 1.
Oladapo, from Happy Valley, Ore., is one of 81 players on the Nagurski watch list. A redshirt senior, he enters the season having played in 33 games for the Beavers, making 174 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and 17 pass breakups. He was an Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Teamer last season.
Oladapo and the Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.
A look at Oregon State players on preseason watch lists:
Akili Arnold – Wuerrfel Trophy
Anthony Gould – Hornung Award
Joshua Gray – Outland Trophy
Taliese Fuaga – Outland Trophy
Jake Levengood – Rimington Trophy
Damien Martinez – Doak Walker Award
Martinez – Maxwell Award
Kitan Oladapo – Bednarik Award
Oladapo – Nagurski Trophy
OSU
