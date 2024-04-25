JUCO G Isaiah Sy commits to Oregon State
Oregon State has added one of the best guards out of the JUCO ranks to their roster for the 2024-25 season.
On Thursday morning, Isaiah Sy, a 6-foot-7 guard out of Cloud County Community College in Kansas announced his commitment to the Beavers. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
He also received interest in his recruitment from St. John's, Boston College, Northern Iowa, Bowling Green, St. Bonaventure, Wyoming, and Liberty among others.
Notably, Sy is originally from Marseilles, France before spending time at the Combine Academy in North Carolina.
For Cloud County, Sy was a prolific shooter this past season across 30 games played, he averaged 11.2 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field, making 104-of-217 attempts.
That being said, a majority of Sy's shots made were from three-point range, making 88-of-187 three-point attempts. He was also strong from the free throw line this past season, making 41-of-52 attempts. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this past season while minimizing turnovers as well with just 33 in his 30 games played.
Sy will add major size to the guard position for the Beavers as he'll join Nate Meithof as the only Beaver guards on the roster over 6-foot-2 as Meithof stands in at 6-foot-5. He also joins Josiah Lake II, DaJohn Craig, and Damarco Minor as guards on the Beavers roster heading into next season.
