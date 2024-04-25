PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has added one of the best guards out of the JUCO ranks to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

On Thursday morning, Isaiah Sy, a 6-foot-7 guard out of Cloud County Community College in Kansas announced his commitment to the Beavers. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

He also received interest in his recruitment from St. John's, Boston College, Northern Iowa, Bowling Green, St. Bonaventure, Wyoming, and Liberty among others.

Notably, Sy is originally from Marseilles, France before spending time at the Combine Academy in North Carolina.

