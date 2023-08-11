PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Former Oregon State infielder Joey Wong has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Beavers, Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, announced on Friday.

Wong rejoins the Oregon State program after two seasons as an assistant coach at Seattle University. He was most recently an undergraduate assistant coach for the Beavers in 2020 and 2021 following a 10-year career in professional baseball.

“Our Beaver Family is excited about bringing Joey Wong back home to Corvallis,” Canham said. “Joey has always done a tremendous job working with student-athletes to develop them both on the field and off. Just as we push our players to be champions in all they do, Joey does the same, and then some, as a professional. He performed at a high level to be known as a Beaver Legend during his time as a student-athlete, and there is no doubt he will do the same as a coach.”

Wong played in 175 career games in a Beaver uniform, starting in 162, and hit .262 with 114 runs scored, 20 doubles, five triples and six home runs. He also drove in 80 runs and swiped seven bases. Wong helped the Beavers advance to the postseason twice during his career, winning the Men’s College World Series in 2007.

The Salem, Ore., native went on to be drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th-round of the 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He played in 817 professional games, batting .239 with 119 doubles, 16 triples and 20 home runs with 254 RBI. He played in 130 games at the Triple-A level, most recently seeing action with Las Vegas in 2018.

He joined the OSU coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant in 2020, and helped guide the Beavers to the NCAA Fort Worth Regional in 2021.

“Our family is so grateful for our two years in Seattle with an amazing group of coaches, players, and staff members,” Wong said. “It has always been our dream to come back home to the Beaver Baseball Family. We are blessed and honored by this opportunity, and committed to giving all we have for Beaver Nation on and off the field.”

Wong’s appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

OSU Athletics