BeaversEdge was at Oregon State's sixth practice of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon and has the complete report, including all the rotations, nuggets, and more!

Another August morning, another day of Oregon State fall camp, as the Beavers took to the Prothro Practice Fields for practice No. 6... Today was the first day with referees in attendance, as the team sharpens up for Saturday’s scrimmage.

Here’s everything you need to know:

- This was the best performance of redshirt freshman DL Takari Hickle so far in camp. His best play came on a misfire by the offense late in practice, DJ Uiagalelei pitching a ball to Isaiah Newell running around the right side of the formation, Newell bobbled the ball and put it on the turf. Hickle, like a heat-seeking missile, was sitting right there to dive on the ball and rip it away from Newell, who tried to get it back.

- Back to the defensive line, that group continued to wreak havoc as an entire unit. Cory Stover showed some great burst getting around the edge and pushing the tackle (didn’t see who) back into the backfield to sack DJ. He did that again later in practice.

- The team got some light hitting in during the final 15 minutes or so, gearing up for a little bit more come Saturday’s scrimmage. With the referees in the fold for practice, I thought there would be a few more penalties, but for the most part, it was pretty clean for this time of year.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: James Rawls

DL: Sione Lolohea

DL: Joe Golden

OLB: Cory Stover

ILB: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.

DB: Jaden Robinson

DB: Ryan Cooper Jr.

DB: Akili Arnold

DB: Kitan Oladapo

DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.

