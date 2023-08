PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, wide receiver Jesiah Irish, and kicker Everett Hayes as the trio talks fall camp day seven...

MORE: Day 7 Video | Updated Scholarship Chart | Day 6 Nuggets: DL Takari Hickle Dazzles | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 6 | WATCH: Fall Camp Day 6 | Inside The Dam: Beavers Add DL | FALL CAMP HQ | Day 5 Nuggets: QB Rotations Starting To Show | WATCH: Reser Stadium Tour + Photo Gallery