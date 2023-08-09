Oregon State has quietly made an addition to their roster, BeaversEdge reported on our Inside the Dam boards on Tuesday afternoon before Beavers' head coach Jonathan Smith confirmed it following practice.

Minnesota defensive line transfer Jacob Schuster was present at the Beavers' Tuesday practice, sporting the No. 62. Schuster was officially added to the Oregon State's roster online recently, though he never officially made any announcement on his choice to continue his career in Corvallis.

When Schuster originally entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, BeaversEdge reported to our subscribers that the Beavers were expected to be heavily involved. That has since proven to be accurate.

The Lacey (WA) native has four years of eligibility remaining in his college career after spending two years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. As a Golden Gopher,s Schuster appeared in five games, recording one tackle. He was also an academic All-Big Ten selection last season.

As of right now, Schuster is not eligible to play this upcoming season for the Beavers, though sources have told BeaversEdge that the program has been working on a waiver for the Washington native to be eligible for this upcoming season. There is no timeline right now for an expected decision.

Schuster was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Tumwater High School in Washington and was the 12th-ranked player in the state of Washington in the class.

Among his original offers were Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Fresno State, Michigan, Stanford, Washington, and Washington State.



