Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 7: Running Backs Find The Endzone
BeaversEdge was at Oregon State's seventh practice of fall camp on Thursday afternoon and has the complete report, including all the rotations, nuggets, and more!
- It was a lighter practice compared to the previous days, more on details than 11-11 today…
- Today was the first full day of pads, so the emphasis of practice was in the trenches for goal line and red zone scenarios. The running backs were sure fans of it, Damien Martinez and Jake Reichle each punched in an impressive TD run from 15 yards out.
- Everett Hayes missed his only field goal attempt from 34 yards, banging it off the right upright. Despite the miss, Hayes said after practice he was feeling healthy and confident, more like his 2021 self. He did disclose that he wasn’t fully healthy last year, and that affected him mentally. Atticus Sappington nailed his only kick from 31 yards out.
Here's a look at the first-team offense:
FIRST TEAM
QB: DJ Uiagalelei
RB: Damien Martinez
LT: Joshua Grey
LG: Heneli Bloomfield
C: Jake Levengood
RG: Tanner Miller
RT: Taliese Fuaga
TE: Jack Velling
TE: Jake Overman
WR: Silas Bolden
WR: Anthony Gould
