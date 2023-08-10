BeaversEdge was at Oregon State's seventh practice of fall camp on Thursday afternoon and has the complete report, including all the rotations, nuggets, and more!

- It was a lighter practice compared to the previous days, more on details than 11-11 today…

- Today was the first full day of pads, so the emphasis of practice was in the trenches for goal line and red zone scenarios. The running backs were sure fans of it, Damien Martinez and Jake Reichle each punched in an impressive TD run from 15 yards out.

- Everett Hayes missed his only field goal attempt from 34 yards, banging it off the right upright. Despite the miss, Hayes said after practice he was feeling healthy and confident, more like his 2021 self. He did disclose that he wasn’t fully healthy last year, and that affected him mentally. Atticus Sappington nailed his only kick from 31 yards out.

FULL PRACTICE REPORT

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

FIRST TEAM

QB: DJ Uiagalelei

RB: Damien Martinez

LT: Joshua Grey

LG: Heneli Bloomfield

C: Jake Levengood

RG: Tanner Miller

RT: Taliese Fuaga

TE: Jack Velling

TE: Jake Overman

WR: Silas Bolden

WR: Anthony Gould

