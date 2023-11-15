PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running game coordinator, offensive line coach and associate head coach Jim Michalczik has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Michalczik oversees an offensive line that has been named as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The group is graded as the top run-blocking line in the country by Pro Football Focus. Individually, all six of OSU’s linemen who have started this season are graded in the top-20 in the Pac-12 Conference. Taliese Fuaga, meanwhile, is No. 1 overall nationally for overall blocking and run blocking.

Michalczik, who is in his sixth season at Oregon State, has now seen 20 1,000-rushing yard seasons behind his offensive lines during his coaching career. The 20th was Damien Martinez, who reached the century mark with 146 yards on Saturday in the 62-17 win over Stanford.

The 2023 winner of the honor will be honored at a dinner in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 5.

Kick Saturday between Oregon State and Washington is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and the game will air live on ABC.