CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State has been dominant at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field during the Mitch Canham era, going 63-29 in his four seasons.

On Thursday, the Beavers took a step forward in keeping Goss Stadium one of the nation’s best home field advantages.

Construction on a new hitting facility, located in center field, will start in late summer and be ready for the 2024 season, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said in conjunction with Canham, the program’s Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a role in this project, and those who have contributed to it so far,” Barnes said. “Goss Stadium is a fantastic facility for our student-athletes and the new hitting facility will play a large role in their continued development.

“This is another step forward in our facility master plan and it aligns with the priorities we have identified in our strategic plan.”

The facility, which will allow for student-athletes to access from both inside and outside Goss, will feature four hitting bays and a weight room area. There will also be a meeting room located inside the facility.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot facility will have a mezzanine level inside, allowing for elevated viewing. It is set to be located directly beyond the center field fence, which will also include a new batter’s eye.

“Making this addition to Goss Stadium is vital for student-athlete development at Oregon State,” Canham said. “The space afforded to us will allow our coaching staff and student-athletes to be more efficient in our day-to-day use. I’m always excited about the support we receive from Beaver Nation, and this shows our fans’ love for this program and our continued success.”

The Beavers recently finished their fourth season under Canham, going 41-20 and advancing to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. OSU reached the 40-win plateau for the ninth time in program history, and Canham, who lettered at Oregon State from 2005-07, has been a student-athlete or head coach in five of those seasons.

