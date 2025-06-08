Super Regional Gameday: Florida State vs Oregon State - Preview + Updates

With the Oregon State baseball team (46-14-1) set to face off with Florida State (42-15) in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional with the series tied 1-1, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is the home team Sunday.

- The Super Regional marks the fourth to go to three games for the Beavers, with Oregon State going 2-1 thus far. OSU defeated USC in three games in 2005, and Kansas State in 2013. Auburn was victorious in the three-game Corvallis Super Regional in 2022.

- Saturday's game marked the first time the Beavers scored first at home this season and lost. Oregon State is now 18-1.

- Saturday's game marked just the second time this season OSU was held without an extra-base hit. The first was April 26 at Oregon.

- OSU was 4-0 in elimination games last week at the Corvallis Regional.

- The Beavers are 10-4 in elimination games under Canham.

- Oregon State's pitching staff broke the program's single-season record for strikeouts Saturday and now has 637 on the year. The previous record was 628 in 2022.

- The staff has 29 strikeouts in the first 18 innings of the super regional.

- The pitching staff has a 2.81 ERA with 275 strikeouts in 234 innings at home this season. The starters, meanwhile, have a 1.85 ERA in 121 1/3 innings, striking out 145.

- Oregon State has been held without a home run in two consecutive games for just the third time this season. The Beavers have not gone three straight without one.

- Wilson Weber is on a season-long eight-game hit streak. He is 14-for-34 (.412) with 12 RBI, five doubles and three home runs during it.

- Aiva Arquette is on a nine-game streak of his own and is 17-for-41 (.415) with six RBI, six doubles and a home run. His longest hit streak of the season is 13 games.

- Gavin Turley was hit by pitch and drew a walk Saturday to extend his reached base streak to 55 games.

- The Beavers broke another Goss Stadium era record with 4,408 fans in attendance on Saturday. It's the first time over 4,400 and brings Oregon State's season tally to 101,125. That's over 26 dates, which is an average of 3,889 fans per game. OSU ranks 19th nationally.

- Saturday's game was the 13th this season of more than 4,000 at Goss Stadium.

- OSU is set to play its 62nd game, the most since the 2022 club played 66.