Idaho State vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits

Oregon State Announces Future Football Games Versus Wake Forest
The Beavers have agreed to two matchups with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule
The Beavers have released their non-conference schedule...
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Purdue & MORE
Hear from Ryan Gunderson, Gevani McCoy, and Bryce Caufield...
2026 QB Deagan Rose leads the way for Beavers commits in week four
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
With the Oregon State football team preparing to face the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium on Saturday to kick off the Trent Bray era and 2024 season, BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley takes a closer look at how the units compare!
Both McCoy and Vander Waal are transfers, McCoy started his career at Idaho while Vander Waal started his career at Wyoming. McCoy recently beat out Ben Gulbranson and Gabarri Johnson to be the Beavers' starting quarterback...
RUNNING BACK
Griffin returns to Oregon State after spending a year at Ole Miss. In 2022 as a member of the Beavers' rotation, he ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns.
Hunter is entering his fourth year of college football, all at Idaho State. Last year he had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.