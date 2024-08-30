Advertisement

Oregon State Announces Future Football Games Versus Wake Forest

Oregon State Announces Future Football Games Versus Wake Forest

The Beavers have agreed to two matchups with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule

Oregon State WBB: Beavers Release Non-Conference Schedule

The Beavers have released their non-conference schedule...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Published Aug 30, 2024
Idaho State vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
With the Oregon State football team preparing to face the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium on Saturday to kick off the Trent Bray era and 2024 season, BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley takes a closer look at how the units compare!

MORE: Injury Report vs ISU | Analysis: Beavers Add High-Upside RB In Jackson | Defense Previews ISU | OSU Football Season Projections | WATCH: Offense Previews ISU | Legacy RB Jackson Commits To OSU | Depth Chart vs Idaho State | Gevani McCoy Named Starting QB

QUARTERBACK
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

Idaho State

Tyler Vander Waal

3

Both McCoy and Vander Waal are transfers, McCoy started his career at Idaho while Vander Waal started his career at Wyoming. McCoy recently beat out Ben Gulbranson and Gabarri Johnson to be the Beavers' starting quarterback...

RUNNING BACK

RUNNING BACK
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Jamious Griffin

3

Idaho State

Raiden Hunter

Griffin returns to Oregon State after spending a year at Ole Miss. In 2022 as a member of the Beavers' rotation, he ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunter is entering his fourth year of college football, all at Idaho State. Last year he had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

WIDE RECEIVER
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Trent Walker

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons OR

4

Oregon State

Taz Reddicks

3

Idaho State

Jalen Johnson

Idaho State

Christian Fredericksen

Idaho State

Shane Dailey Jr

