Idaho State vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits

With the Oregon State football team preparing to face the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium on Saturday to kick off the Trent Bray era and 2024 season, BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley takes a closer look at how the units compare!

Both McCoy and Vander Waal are transfers, McCoy started his career at Idaho while Vander Waal started his career at Wyoming. McCoy recently beat out Ben Gulbranson and Gabarri Johnson to be the Beavers' starting quarterback...

Griffin returns to Oregon State after spending a year at Ole Miss. In 2022 as a member of the Beavers' rotation, he ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunter is entering his fourth year of college football, all at Idaho State. Last year he had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.