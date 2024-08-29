Analysis: Beavers Add High-Upside Legacy RB Skyler Jackson

With the Oregon State football team adding legacy running back pledge Skyler Jackson this week, BeaversEdge and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down what he'll bring to the program and much more!

This is one of the most unsurprising commitments during my time here at BeaversEdge, yet I didn't submit a FutureCast. That being said, when Oregon State offered Jackson in June, it felt like it was a decision that could come at any time. His only other offer at the time and still currently is from Washington State and as long as the Beavers were willing to take the Oregon State legacy, it was all but written in stone.

"It’s a very exciting feeling knowing that a dream of mine has finally came to reality" Jackson told BeaversEdge about his commitment. "Now it’s time to work and create a legacy of my own!"

Jackson was impressive for Coronado High School as a junior in 2023 and now at Liberty in 2025, the level of competition he will face on a weekly basis will be stronger and should paint a better idea of where he is in his development as a running back.

Of course, it helps that he also has a pair of future Oregon State teammates by his side at Liberty in defensive back Sean Craig and linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.

"It’s amazing knowing I can ball out these next few years with my brothers and watch all of us grow from high school to college," he said about playing alongside Craig and Ioane for the forseeable future.