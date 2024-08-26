Oregon State legacy Skyler Jackson commits to Beavers

For the third time in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon State has landed a commitment from a prospect out of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. This time, the commitment comes from a Beavers legacy, three-star running back Skyler Jackson.

Jackson, who picked up an offer from Oregon State earlier this summer, chose the Beavers over an offer from Washington State.

Jackson of course is the son of former Oregon State great Steven Jackson who played for the Beavers from 2001 through 2003 before being a first round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. In Jackson's three years with the Beavers, he totaled 3,625 total yards and 39 touchdowns on 743 rushing attempts. He also had 66 career receptions for 680 yards and six touchdowns.

As a junior in 2023, Jackson had 60 carries for 352 yards and four touchdowns while playing for Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. This offseason, Jackson made the move to Liberty where he is joined by a pair of future Beavers in defensive back Sean Craig and linebacker Jeremiah Ioane. The Beavers also hold a commitment from another Las Vegas metropolitan area native in Trey Glasper.

Oregon State now holds 12 total commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.