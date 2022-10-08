Game Day: Oregon State vs Stanford
GAME DAY is here! Following a tough 0-2 start to conference play, the Oregon State football team will be looking to get back on track against the Stanford Cardinal on the farm tonight!
Who: Oregon State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford (1-3, 0-3)
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Stanford Stadium - Stanford, CA
How to watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Mark Jones Analyst: Robert Griffin III Sideline: Quint Kessenich)
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
