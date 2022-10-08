News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-08 13:28:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Stanford

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

GAME DAY is here! Following a tough 0-2 start to conference play, the Oregon State football team will be looking to get back on track against the Stanford Cardinal on the farm tonight!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Oregon State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford (1-3, 0-3)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Stanford Stadium - Stanford, CA

How to watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Mark Jones Analyst: Robert Griffin III Sideline: Quint Kessenich)

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs Stanford
TEAM CONTENT DAM BOARD DISCUSSIONS RECRUITING + MORE

Chance Nolan Won't Play vs Stanford

Board Predictions

Starters as Recruits: OSU vs Stanford

Staff Predictions

Jet Sweep...

Commit Stats 9/30-10/1

5 Questions With Stanford Expert

Gebbia...

Beavers Lose Commitment From S Jalen O'Neal

Injury Report vs Stanford

Make Colletto QB1

A Closer Look At Stanford

EDGE POD: Talkin' Turnovers, W-L's, QB Play, & More

UCLA OL/DL In Portal

Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap

Interviews: Smith | Offense | Defense

Back To The Basement?

Snap Counts vs Utah

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}