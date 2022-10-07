Starters as Recruits: Oregon State vs Stanford
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State will look to get back on the right track on Saturday when they take on the 1-3 Stanford Cardinal. It's been a tough last two weeks for the Beavers but a poor Cardinal team might just be the remedy the Beavers need.
MORE: WATCH: Defense Talks Turnovers, Defensive Play, & More | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend | A Closer Look At Stanford | WATCH: Offense Talks Turnovers, Stanford, & More | Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Beavers Lose Commitment From Jalen O'Neal
QUARTERBACK
_____________________________________________________________________________________
RUNNING BACK:
____________________________________________________________________________________
WIDE RECEIVER:
Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
TIGHT ENDS:
_____________________________________________________________________________________
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):
___________________________________________________________________________________
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
LINEBACKER
It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.
The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
CORNERBACK:
Either Ron Hardge or 2022 signee Ryan Cooper will start at the nickel back spot for the Beavers Saturday night.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
OR
SAFETY:
S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State
S Kitan Oladpo - Oregon State
_____________________________________________________________________________________
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.