With the Oregon State football team (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) set to face Stanford (1-3, 0-3 Pac-12) in Palo Alto on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Cardinal...

- Stanford and Oregon State meet for the 89th time on Saturday. Oregon State is Stanford’s fifth-most common opponent, behind Cal, USC, UCLA and Washington.

- Stanford owns a 59-26-3 record against the Beavers. The Cardinal’s 59 wins against Oregon State are its second most against any opponent, behind only its 65 wins over Cal.

- Last season, Oregon State snapped Stanford’s 11-game winning streak in the series (2011-21). It was Stanford’s second, 11-game winning streak in series history, doing so from 1919-1936 to begin the series. Stanford also owns a 10-game winning streak in the series (1969-78).

- Saturday’s game marks Oregon State’s first visit to The Farm since 2018. The Cardinal have played in Corvallis each of the last three seasons. It was the second time in series history (also 1973-75) that Stanford has played three straight road games in the series.

- Head coach David Shaw is 10-1 in his career against the Beavers.

- Through five weeks of the college football season, Stanford is one of three schools to have played three Top-25 opponents. Arizona State and Florida have also done so.

- The Cardinal has played three straight games against Top-20 opponents (No. 10 USC, at No. 18 Washington, at No. 13 Oregon)

- Junior running back Casey Filkins made his first career start at Washington and has impressed through four games and two starts in 2022. Filkins set career highs with 20 rushes for 100 yards in his first career start at Washington.

- Through four games, Filkins has rushed 61 times for 277 yards and his first two career touchdowns. He’s also added nine catches for 146 yards and his first career receiving touchdown, a 42-yarder Saturday night at Oregon.

- Fifth-year WR Michael Wilson tallied six catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns at Washington (Sept. 24), nearly two years after he was injured on the same field in 2020 and missed 11 months...

- Through four games, junior QB Tanner McKee is 78-of-121 (64.5%) for 980 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. He has been sacked 16 times.

- He has multiple touchdowns in each of the first four games, marking nine career games with multiple touchdowns responsible for. His 308 yards passing in the season opener marked his second career 300- yard passing game.